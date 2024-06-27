BJP marks 50th anniversary of Emergency with a protest

The BJP in Mysuru marked the 50th anniversary of imposition of Emergency with a protest against Congress, on Thursday.

The protest was led by the BJP Yuva Morcha wing of Krishnaraja constituency which sought an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over the issue.

The Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said an apology was due from the Congress as it had betrayed the nation by imposing Emergency and suspending democratic functioning of institutions.

Mr. Srivatsa said that the Congress was responsible for riding roughshod over fundamental rights and freedom in the history of democratic India, by imposing Emergency for its political gains. “Those who had crushed freedom were today trying to impart lessons in upholding Constitutional values,” he added.

The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on June 25, 1975, and it was in place for 21 months not only was the Constitution violated but political freedom was crushed to atone which Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Kharge should apologise, said Mr. Srivatsa.

He also hit out at the Congress government in the State and remarked sarcastically that milk prices have been hiked to mark the 50th anniversary of imposing Emergency.

The BJP Yuva Morcha leader K.M. Nishanth said that the youth of the country will never forget the imposition of Emergency by the Congress and crushing of the democratic institutions. “Ironically, those who disrespected the Constitution are preaching love for it,” he added.

The BJP leaders also held placards and posters decrying the Congress.

