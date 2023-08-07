BJP Mahila Morcha members stage protest in Kalaburagi

August 07, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi district unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday took to the streets condemning the incident in which three women students of a private paramedical college filmed another student in a college washroom in Udupi district, the recent heinous incident of rape and murder of a minor in a village of Aland taluk and also the abduction of a gram panchayat member at Savalagi village in Kalaburagi district.

The BJP workers gathered at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and raised slogans against the Congress-led State government. The agitators reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office and formed a human chain and blocked the stretch of the main road from Jagat Circle to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk for at least half-an-hour.

During the agitation, two ambulance shifting patients were among the vehicles caught in a blockade by the protesters. Immediately, the police personnel managed to make way for the ambulances by shifting the agitators to the district administrative complex in the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

The agitators demanded that the Udupi video case be referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation.

BJP OBC Morcha State vice-president Shobha Bani condemned district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge for not raising his voice against the Aland sexual assault case. Mr. Kharge, who responds to every petty issue, has maintained silence against such a heinous crime.

“We do not need Congress guarantee schemes. The State government should create an environment where girls and women who step out of the house should reach their houses safely,” Ms. Bani said and sought stringent action against the accused in the rape case and also a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the victim’s family.

The agitators also demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drop Home Minister G. Parameshwara from the Cabinet for terming the Udupi video case as a small issue between friends.

Abduction case

The agitators demanded serious action against those accused of attempting to abduct a gram panchayat member of Savalagi (B) village during the elections to elect the panchayat president and vice-president. The BJP workers said that Influential political leaders are behind the abduction of the gram panchayat member and they are trying to cover the case up.

