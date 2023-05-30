HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP made an attempt to get names of 6,900 voters deleted in Aland, says B.R. Patil

May 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
B.R. Patil has said that he is not an aspirant for a Ministerial berth

B.R. Patil has said that he is not an aspirant for a Ministerial berth | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Accusing the BJP of making an attempt to get the names of voters deleted from the electoral rolls, Aland MLA B.R. Patil said that he will approach court if the Election Commission fails to provide details required for conducting an inquiry.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said that the BJP made an attempt to get the names of nearly 6,900 voters deleted from the electoral rolls in Aland Assembly Constituency.

According to sources, fake phone calls were made from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan requesting the deletion of voter names from the electoral rolls.

Though the district police are investigating the matter, the Election Commission has not provided the IP (internet protocol) address of the fake calls which will help investigation.

Mr. Patil said that the BJP conspired to get the names of voters deleted from the electoral list to defeat him. He urged the Election Commission to provide details or he will approach court.

Ministerial berth

Mr. Patil said that he is not an aspirant for a Ministerial berth. “I am satisfied being a legislator and I will continue to work not only for the development of my constituency but also to address the issues of farmers,” he added.

Replying to a question, Mr. Patil said that everyone knows the reason why he has not been inducted into the Cabinet. Those leaders who are into active politics in the district got Ministerial berths, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.