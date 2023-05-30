BJP made an attempt to get names of 6,900 voters deleted in Aland, says B.R. Patil

May 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Accusing the BJP of making an attempt to get the names of voters deleted from the electoral rolls, Aland MLA B.R. Patil said that he will approach court if the Election Commission fails to provide details required for conducting an inquiry.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said that the BJP made an attempt to get the names of nearly 6,900 voters deleted from the electoral rolls in Aland Assembly Constituency.

According to sources, fake phone calls were made from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan requesting the deletion of voter names from the electoral rolls.

Though the district police are investigating the matter, the Election Commission has not provided the IP (internet protocol) address of the fake calls which will help investigation.

Mr. Patil said that the BJP conspired to get the names of voters deleted from the electoral list to defeat him. He urged the Election Commission to provide details or he will approach court.

Ministerial berth

Mr. Patil said that he is not an aspirant for a Ministerial berth. “I am satisfied being a legislator and I will continue to work not only for the development of my constituency but also to address the issues of farmers,” he added.

Replying to a question, Mr. Patil said that everyone knows the reason why he has not been inducted into the Cabinet. Those leaders who are into active politics in the district got Ministerial berths, he added.