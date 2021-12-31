BJP loses in Chief Minister’s home turf

HUBBALLI

31 December 2021 23:23 IST

The results of elections to the local bodies in Dharwad and Haveri districts have certainly put Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an embarrassing position because his party has lost to the Congress in both the districts, where he has been politically active for few decades.

While Haveri district is where Mr. Bommai’s constituency Shiggaon is located, Dharwad district is where he began his political career as a member of the Janata Parivar and went on to become an MLC.

In Haveri district, the elections were held to Bankapur Town Municipal Council and Guttal Town Panchayat and in both places, the BJP failed to come to power, despite being the home district of the Chief Minister.

In Bankapur, thr Congress secured 14 seats, while the BJP managed to get seven seats. Two Independents tasted victory. In Guttal, the Congress emerged clear winner with eleven seats, while the BJP won six and an Independent won in one ward.

Political observers feel that in Bankapur where there is sizeable minority population, a clear win for the right-wing party was not expected. However insiders feel that the BJP could have done better had there been more efforts from the local leaders especially because Bankapur TMC comes under the Chief Minister’s constituency. Soon after the results, Mr. Bommai went on to say that the BJP had never won in Bankapur because the minority accounted for 65% of the population and added that the situation was similar in Guttal.

However, insiders differ even on Guttal. According to them, the Chief Minister’s reluctance to intervene in any issue related to Haveri constituency and the alleged high-handedness of BJP MLA Nehru Olekar had more to do with the Guttal results.

To add to the embarrassment, Mr. Bommai received setback in Anniger TMC, which comes under the Navalgund constituency represented by Cabinet colleague Shankar Patil Munenakoppa. The Congress emerged the single-largest party with 12 seats, the BJP won five, while six candidates contested as Independents.

After the Hangal Assembly debacle in which the BJP lost despite putting in all out efforts, these results are certainly cause of embarrassment to the Chief Minister.