BJP looking at PM’s Sept. 2 visit to Mangaluru to boost morale of cadre

The political situation in the Assembly poll-bound Karnataka is hotting up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the State for the second time in less than two and half months after his earlier visit.

Mr. Modi is visiting Mangaluru this time to launch various official projects (worth a total of about ₹3,800 crore) on September 2. He would also be addressing a public programme on the occasion. His earlier visit was also for launching and laying foundation for official programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru on June 20 and 21.

Though the Mangaluru visit is an official one, the political context in the State, marked by a serious attempt by the Congress to gain strength and launch an aggressive campaign against the ruling BJP over allegations of 40% commission for granting contracts, has provided a political focus to the Prime Minister’s visit. This is even as the saffron party is facing anguish from its own party cadre in the wake of the killing of its activists in Dakshina Kannada district. The party is keen to boost the morale of the cadre and bring the focus back on preparations for 2023 Assembly polls.

Postponed Janotsava

The BJP, which had cancelled the anniversary programme of its government earlier due to the killing of its party worker, is now trying to build a momentum through the Prime Minister’s programme, before going ahead with the anniversary conventions titled ‘Janotsava’ scheduled to begin from September 8.

Meanwhile, the BJP Dakshina Kannada unit said that about one lakh party workers would attend Mr. Modi’s programme scheduled at Goldfinch city grounds at Kuluru in the city on September 2.

Addressing presspersons, Sudarshan Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada BJP president, said in addition to one lakh workers, the district administration has plans to invite about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Central welfare schemes to the programme. Thus, there is likely to be a congregation of nearly two lakh people at the venue, he said.

Mr. Moodbidri said the party has booked 1,461 buses and 200 tempo travellers to enable them to reach the venue from different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. It has completed booth-level meetings in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada to invite the party workers to the programme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and others will attend the programme, Mr. Moodbidri said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hoisted its flags at several places in the city, including the median of the National Highway 66 to welcome the Prime Minister. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has cleaned the highway. Potholes on the highway have been filled up.

Tentative schedule

As per the tentative schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 1 p.m on September 2. Later, he will use a helicopter to reach New Mangaluru Port Authority premises at Panambur. He will later arrive at Goldfinch city grounds by road by 1.15 p.m. The official programme will go on till 3 p.m.