BJP lodges complaint against Laxmi Hebbalkar

The Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission late on Thursday evening against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Women’s Wing president Laxmi Hebbalkar accusing her of distributing money to voters in Gundlupet. The party sought her immediate arrest.

The former Minister and State BJP general secretary Shobha Karandlaje lodged the complaint with the local election authorities in Gundlupet against Ms. Hebbalkar on Thursday, according to B.N. Vijayakumar, BJP MLA, who also lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission in Bengaluru on Friday.

He accused Ms. Hebbalkar of distributing money to voters and cited footage where the Congress leader was purportedly seen holding cash at Annoorkere village in Kabballi Zilla Panchayat limits in the constituency.

In his complaint, Mr. Vijaykumar also alleged that the Congress may resort to unfair methods, including misusing the police, to achieve electoral victory in the byelections. He urged the commission to deploy Central paramilitary forces during the polling.