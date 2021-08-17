BJP list for HDMC polls tomorrow

HUBBALLI

17 August 2021

State party chief Kateel chairs preparatory meeting

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the party will announce a list of party candidates for the elections to the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons after a poll preparatory meeting of the party in the presence of BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Joshi said that due procedure will be followed in the selection of candidates.

“As per procedure, the aspirants will have to submit their applications through presidents of their respective ward committees. Only such applications submitted through ward committee presidents will be considered for party ticket. The poll core committee will then take up screening of aspirants and will finalise the list. On Thursday, the list will be announced,” he said.

To a query, he clarified that there are no differences or factions within the party. “When there is a trustworthy and able leader, automatically the country makes progress. Similarly, there is able leadership and active work force in Hubballi-Dharwad and we are sure of continuing the winning streak. As the party has grown, the number of aspirants has naturally increased and there is nothing wrong in it. But the party has able leadership and the capability to resolve issues,” he said.

Regarding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has already announced its first list, Mr. Joshi said that the AAP was in existence only on social media platforms and not at the ground level. “The BJP does not have the culture of threatening others and the question of threatening AAP candidates does not arise at all. The BJP will fight its opponents politically,” he said.

To another query, Mr. Joshi said that the BJP was not collecting any fee from ticket aspirants and there is no need for the party to raise funds through application fee from aspirants.

Development works

Earlier at the preparatory meeting, Mr. Joshi said that as per the slogan “from Mahanagar to Mega City”, the BJP during its rule in Hubballi-Dharwad had initiated various development works and highest grants had been brought to the district. He also stressed the need for discipline among party workers and said that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Mr. Nalin Kumar Kateel said that all workers of the BJP are like leaders and they have the right to seek party ticket. And, at the same time, the party has the right to decide on their candidature.

Mr. Jagadish Shettar stressed the need for working among the public for winning their trust. Only when they recognise one as their leader who works for them, winning the election and coming to power will be easy, he said.

State party general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai said that the party is confident of coming to power for the third time. He said that as per an estimate, the party will win 65 out of the total 82 seats this time.

Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, MLA and district unit president Arvind Bellad spoke. MLC Pradeep Shettar and other leaders, including Lingaraj Patil, Mallikarjun Savakar, Nagesh Kalburgi, Santosh Chauhan, and others were present.