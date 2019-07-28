BJP likely to spurn overtures from a section of JD(S) leaders

A section of Janata Dal (S) legislators expressing their inclination to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from outside has ruffled feathers in the saffron party, particularly of newly sworn-in Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Sources in the party said the Chief Minister has ruled out making any deal with the JD(S) and has communicated this to the party’s central leadership as well. Mr. Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy share an uncomfortable history, with the pair falling out when the latter withdrew support to the earlier coalition government of 2007. “The differences are irreconcilable,” said a close associate of Mr. Yediyurappa.

On Friday, a section of JD(S) leaders expressed an inclination to join hands with the BJP, and this was confirmed by former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda. On Saturday, the party's national president, H.D. Deve Gowda, clarified that it was his “personal opinion” but the party would play “the role of a constructive opposition”.

This is not the first time some JD(S) leaders have tried to work out an agreement with the BJP. Days before the trust vote in the Assembly, the then Tourism Minister, S.R. Mahesh, a former BJP leader now with the JD(S), met BJP State in-charge P. Muralidhar Rao and K.S. Eshwarappa at the Kumara Krupa Guest House, setting off speculation. “Yediyurappa lodged a strong protest with the party high command after the meeting,” a source said. But what has also upset the State leaders is that JD(S) leaders seem to be trying to talk to the central leadership directly, bypassing them.

A senior BJP leader said that having a truck with the JD(S) makes no sense at this point. “We have fought the party tooth and nail over the past one year and have just toppled their government. Three of their MLAs have resigned and are all set to join us. The party cannot let go of any rebels. It is also a question of our credibility.”

Another BJP leader said the JD(S) seems to be facing an existential crisis and its MLAs think it is a sinking ship. “They also fear their constituencies will not get development funds under a BJP dispensation.”

Meanwhile, the BJP’s poll strategists have also argued against any alliance. “The recent Lok Sabha elections showed that the BJP is making inroads into Old Mysore region. An alliance with the JD(S) at this juncture will only adversely impact the growth of the party in the Vokkaliga-dominated region,” a strategist said.

However, another BJP leader asked what the party could do if the JD(S) announced support from outside uninvited. “It only shows their desperation to cling on to power and their differences with the Congress. BJP will do no business with them, even if they announce support,” he said.