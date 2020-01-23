BJP likely to issue gag orders to its MLAs, Ministers

After facing a series of embarrassment by the recent statements of its Ministers and MLAs, the BJP in the State is seriously thinking of issuing strict gag orders to its elected cadre to mind their work and leave the rest (such as commenting on issues) to the party spokespersons.

MLA for Ballari City G. Somashekara Reddy, MLA for Honnali M.P. Renukacharya, and Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol courted controversy with their recent comments on mosques and communities. Mr. Reddy has been even booked under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between communities).

‘Speak wisely’

During an informal chat with The Hindu here on Wednesday, BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party had asked its Ministers and MLAs in the State not to make absurd comments on national and State issues. All should speak wisely. They would be again strictly told to think before making any statement, if necessary, as party spokespersons were there to handle them, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while taking charge, had reportedly asked his Ministers to concentrate on their work and Lok Sabha constituencies, and leave it to the party spokespersons to comment on State and national issues.

Incidentally, the BJP reportedly passed on this message to its MLAs and Ministers at a recent meeting attended by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Mr. Kateel.