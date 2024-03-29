BJP likely to get fewer seats this time in State, says S.L. Bhyrappa

March 29, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Kannada writer S.L. Bhyrappa known for his pro-right wing views said here on Friday that BJP in Karnataka may win fewer seats than in the last elections.

Speaking to media persons Mr. Bhyrappa said the votes are likely to be divided and though it will not be a washout for the BJP in Karnataka it may not win as many as in last elections and it could win atleast 50 per cent of the seats in the Sate..

The writer said he was not a political expert to forecast results but said that it is based on his newspaper readings. The previous BJP government in the State was not effective, said Mr. Bhyrappa adding that the Congress had strict control over the bureaucracy and the officials while the BJP was soft.

He described Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath without mentioning his name, as someone the likes of which have not been seen in Karnataka. The BJP was bound to win such places where they have effective leadership, whereas the votes will be split in Karnataka, he added.

