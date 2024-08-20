ADVERTISEMENT

BJP levelling baseless charges since I stand for social justice: Siddaramaiah

Published - August 20, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru/Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paying floral tribute to former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs during his 109th birth anniversary, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the BJP of levelling baseless allegations against him as he was always pro-poor, pro-Dalit, and stood for social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the backdrop of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting his prosecution in the alleged MUDA scam, he said it was not possible for the BJP to be with the poor, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

‘Anti-poor’

He was speaking at a programme to pay tributes to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs on their birth anniversary at the party office here. Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP always wanted the poor to remain in the same condition, and not become socially and economically strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even now there are constant conspiracies to trample upon those from the backward communities. I have implemented schemes for the poor, women, and farmers after becoming Chief Minister. The five guarantee schemes are for the poor, women, farmers, and the youth. But people who do not want change, those who are anti-poor, are opposing us,” he said. “Those who cannot stand our effort to ensure social justice for all are conspiring to destroy me politically out of desperation.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Cannot be intimidated’

Speaking in Kalaburagi, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said Mr. Siddaramaiah was a seasoned politician and was not the type who could be intimidated.

At a press conference, he said, “Mr. Siddaramaiah ordered the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the MUDA scam himself. He has nothing to be afraid of. He is a seasoned politician with four decades of experience and is certainly not the type who gets scared by threats.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US