BJP levelling baseless charges since I stand for social justice: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the BJP of levelling baseless allegations against him as he was always pro-poor, pro-Dalit, and stood for social justice.

In the backdrop of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting his prosecution in the alleged MUDA scam, he said it was not possible for the BJP to be with the poor, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

‘Anti-poor’

He was speaking at a programme to pay tributes to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs on their birth anniversary at the party office here. Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP always wanted the poor to remain in the same condition, and not become socially and economically strong.

“Even now there are constant conspiracies to trample upon those from the backward communities. I have implemented schemes for the poor, women, and farmers after becoming Chief Minister. The five guarantee schemes are for the poor, women, farmers, and the youth. But people who do not want change, those who are anti-poor, are opposing us,” he said. “Those who cannot stand our effort to ensure social justice for all are conspiring to destroy me politically out of desperation.”

‘Cannot be intimidated’

Speaking in Kalaburagi, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said Mr. Siddaramaiah was a seasoned politician and was not the type who could be intimidated.

At a press conference, he said, “Mr. Siddaramaiah ordered the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the MUDA scam himself. He has nothing to be afraid of. He is a seasoned politician with four decades of experience and is certainly not the type who gets scared by threats.”