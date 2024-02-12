ADVERTISEMENT

BJP legislators chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ after address by Karnataka Governor

February 12, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) member Munirathna was seen distributing saffron shawls to BJP legislators inside, and outside the Assembly hall

The Hindu Bureau

BJP legislators wore saffron shawls for the joint session of the Karnataka legislature, on February 12, 2024. The Governor addressed the joint session, which marked the beginning of the budget session. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The principal opposition BJP members wore saffron shawls and chanted Jai Sri Ram after Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot concluded his address to both houses of the Karnataka legislature on February 12.

After the Governor ended his speech with “Jai Hind” and “Jai Karnataka”, BJP legislators chanted “Jai Sri Ram” and “Bharat mata ki jai”.

The budget session of the State legislature commenced on February 12 with the address by the Governor. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would table the State budget on February 16.

