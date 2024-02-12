BJP legislators chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ after address by Karnataka Governor

February 12, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The principal opposition BJP members wore saffron shawls and chanted Jai Sri Ram after Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot concluded his address to both houses of the Karnataka legislature on February 12.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) member Munirathna was seen distributing saffron shawls to BJP legislators inside, and outside the Assembly hall.

After the Governor ended his speech with “Jai Hind” and “Jai Karnataka”, BJP legislators chanted “Jai Sri Ram” and “Bharat mata ki jai”.

The budget session of the State legislature commenced on February 12 with the address by the Governor. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would table the State budget on February 16.

