BJP legislator M.P. Kumaraswamy hits out at Home Minister for 'ignoring' him

November 23, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing displeasure at being “ignored” by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra after allegedly being assaulted by the public near Mudigere, BJP legislator M.P. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed that since he belonged to a Dalit community, the Home Minister did not even make a courtesy call to enquire about the incident.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters here that he had gone to console a family that had lost a woman after being trampled by an elephant. “People nearly pelted stones at me and assaulted me with sticks. At least considering that I am a legislator, Mr. Jnanendra should have spoken to me,” he said. He said, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had called to enquire about his wellbeing.

Karnataka

