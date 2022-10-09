BJP legal cell complains against Congress for ‘distorting CM’s speech’

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the BJP legal cell on Saturday filed a complaint against the Opposition Congress for allegedly editing a video of the Chief Minister’s speech in such a way so as to give a different meaning to the speech and posting the edited video on the official social media pages of the Karnataka Congress allegedly with the malicious intention of spreading slander against the BJP.

The complaint comes days after the BJP filed a case over the Congress’ ‘PayCM’ campaign in which the city police arrested five men, drawing ire of the Opposition.

The legal cell demanded immediate and appropriate legal action against the social media heads of the Karnataka Congress and the admins of the said pages.

Yogendra Hodaghatta, State convener of the BJP legal cell, and M. Yashwanth and Shivakumar Yadav lodged the complaint at the High Ground police station.