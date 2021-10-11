BJP least bothered about soaring prices of petroleum products and essential commodities: H.K. Patil

Member of Legislative Assembly H.K. Patil has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was least bothered about the soaring prices of petroleum products and essential commodities thereby pushing commoners, farmers and workers to the streets, has lost its moral right to seek votes.

Addressing presspersons in Haveri on Monday, he said that despite the indefinite agitation that farmers have continued for over 10 months now, the BJP-led Union Government was least bothered about their plight. “Through the new farm laws, the BJP government is following anti-farmer policy. It has utterly failed in COVID-19 management also. Now, with what face will they (BJP leaders) go before the electorate to seek votes,” he said.

Taking strong exception to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which a Union Minister’s son has been arrested on the charge of mowing down protesting farmers, Mr. Patil termed the incident as “an attack on humanity”. “If the Supreme Court had not intervened, the UP Government would not have arrested the Union Minister’s son,” he said.

The former Minister said that the nation’s wealth created during the last seven decades through the contribution of farmers, workers and all nationalists, is now being sold to private parties by the BJP government, to show its loyalty towards capitalists, he said.

On the recent IT raids on property belonging to a close aide of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said that a BMTC driver-cum-conductor, who worked under Mr. Yediyurappa, had amassed wealth over ₹4,000 crore. “Do you need any other example to show how the State Exchequer is being looted? The government is not taking any action on chief engineers. And, instead of acting against all those involved, the government has gone into a slumber,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that a media house has exposed the Amazon bribery scandal in which its representatives paid bribes to government officials. However, the Union Government is busy painting a rosy picture about itself through huge advertisements claiming that the country is moving ahead with progress, he said.

To a query, he said that some fans of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly might have said that Siddaramaiah should become the next Chief Ministerial candidate from the Congress. “But the Congress has a system. It will be decided after elaborate discussion in a meeting chaired by AICC president,” he said.

Congress leaders R.V. Deshpande, S.R. Patil, D.R. Patil and others were present.