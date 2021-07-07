BJP leadership in Karnataka: Nirani’s Delhi visit triggers speculation

BENGALURU/MYSURU

07 July 2021 00:26 IST

The sudden visit of Mines Minister Murugesh Nirani to New Delhi to meet the party high command has triggered speculation, amid a revival in the demand for leadership change in the State by some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Mr. Nirani was reportedly told by the party Central leaders to visit New Delhi and he cancelled some of his scheduled programmes on Tuesday in Ballari and rushed to the capital. He is learnt to have met the Central leaders before returning to Bengaluru on the same day.

Mr. Nirani is also one of the aspirants for the post of Chief Minister if the incumbent B.S. Yediyurappa is replaced. Sources feel that Mr. Nirani may also be considered among a few others if the party high command decides to replace the Lingayat strongman Mr. Yediyurappa with someone from the same community.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal continued his broadside against Mr. Yediyurappa and asked him to “gracefully step down”. He threatened to release documents pertaining to alleged corruption by the Chief Minister. He added that the mutt heads standing by Mr. Yediyurappa would have to flee from their mutts when he makes the expose.

In another serious charge, Mr. Yatnal accused Mr. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra of trying to split the BJP. He alleged that Mr. Vijayendra had met Congress leaders in a club and had conspired to split the saffron party.

Attempt to gherao car

Former Union Minister and dissident BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had to face the wrath of the members of some Veerashaiva organisations in Chamarajanagar, near here, on Tuesday for criticising Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Representatives of the Veerashaiva organisations and supporters of Mr. Yediyurappa tried to waylay Mr. Yatnal’s car when he visited Haralukote Anjaneya- swamy Temple in Chamarajanagar in an effort to gherao him. However, police stopped the protesters and dispersed them.

The protesters shouted slogans against Mr. Yatnal and warned him against criticising the CM. In response, Mr. Yatnal said there was a conspiracy behind the protest.