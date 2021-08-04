BJP leadership decision on Karnataka ministerial list on Wednesday

Swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday if I get early nod: CM

The final decision of BJP central leaders on the Karnataka ministerial list, which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai discussed with them over the last two days in Delhi, will be announced on Wednesday morning.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi late on Tuesday night, Mr. Bommai said, “We are expecting good news [clearance of the list] on Wednesday. If I get the information early, swearing-in ceremony can be held either by tomorrow afternoon or evening.” He is returning to Bengaluru early on Wednesday.

He explained that a final round of consultation was held with the party central leaders on the composition of his Ministry on Tuesday. “Party national president J.P. Nadda had sought some clarifications. I have furnished them too. Now, he will announce his decision on Wednesday,” Mr. Bommai said. “Only two or three issues need to be decided,” he added.

He refused to indicate the number of legislators who would be sworn in, though he said the ministerial expansion was expected to be taken up in two phases.

He also noted there were divergent views on creation of Deputy Chief Minister posts.

Several former Ministers, including B.C. Patil, Murugesh Nirani, and K.S. Eshwarappa, are learnt to have been alerted by the Chief Minister about their inclusion. Mr. Patil put out a social media post saying that he would be taking oath as Minister on Wednesday at 2.15 p.m.

Referring to this, sources in the BJP said all the probables were being the alerted by the Chief Minister to be ready.