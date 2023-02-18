BJP leaders welcome State Budget

February 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP leaders welcomed the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP leader and former Minister said that Mr. Bommai, who is also the Finance Minister, had presented the best budget possible for Karnataka. The CM has not forgotten any sector. He has allotted money to all. His budget will support people from all classes. It will be especially beneficial to farmers, labourers and youth, he said.

Balachandra Jarkiholi, KMF chairman and BJP MLA, said, “The scheme to support nine lakh milk producing farmers with ₹1,067 crore, the Bhoo Siri scheme for farmers, the Grihini Shakti, Shrama Shakti and Yuva Snehi, are innovative steps.

“Increasing the limit of zero interest farm loan to ₹5 lakh and the ₹10,000 incentive for Kisan card holders will help at least 50 lakh farmers buy inputs,” he said.

Prabhakar Kore, former Rajya Sabha member, called it a historic budget. The budget allocates ₹37,960 crore for education, which is a welcome step. It also promises ₹,7561 crore to railway projects, upgrade of health care centres. The scheme to provide ₹2,000 to unemployed rural youth under Yuva Snehi, more focus on education, free passes to school and college students, are welcome, he said.

Dr. Kore said the budget had set aside ₹150 crore to Kannada and culture, which was desirable, he said. He welcomed the outlay of ₹1,000 crore to Mahadayi basin projects.

Sri Chandrashekar Shivacharya Swami of Hukkeri Math, thanked the CM for announcing Kittur Karnataka Regional Development Board on the lines of Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board. However, he has expressed displeasure at the CM not announcing shifting of offices to Suvarna Soudha and not allocating funds to Kannada Rajyotsava in Belagavi.

Ashok Chandaragi, convenor, Action Committee of Kannada Organisations, urged the government to set up the office of the KKRDB in Suvarna Soudha and shift some other important offices to the building.