BJP leaders ‘welcome’ Governor’s nod to prosecuting CM  

“Welcoming” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s nod for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam pertaining to irregularities in site allotment, the BJP leaders in Mysuru have described it as constitutionally valid..

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, senior party functionaries including T. Srivatsa, MLA, said that Mr. Siddaramaiah should resign and face the inquiry to come clean.

Mr. Srivatsa said that had Mr. Siddaramaiah returned the 14 sites alloted to him earlier, he would not have faced such a predicament. ‘’There are many who have cited the allotment to Chief Minister as an example to claim compensatory sites and evade prosecution,” said Mr.Srivatsa.

BJP leader Raghu Kautilya said, “truth has prevailed over corruption”. “There are many instances of sites being allotted illegally by MUDA and our larger fight and struggle is against it,” he added. Mr. Raghu said for the probe to be fair and transparent Chief Minister needed to resign owning moral responsibility.

Citing examples of Chief Ministers of the State resigning owning moral responsibility under different circumstances, Mr. Raghu said even Ramakrishna Hegde, whom Mr. Siddaramaiah cites as his ideal, had resigned in the telephone scam.

Mr. Raghu also questioned the claims of Mr. Siddaramaiah that he was the champion of the backward classes and said the OBCs were used as a “trump card.”

Senior BJP functionary M.A. Mohan said that T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, had written to the Chief Secretary of the government drawing his attention to the illegalities in site allotment in MUDA. “But it was not taken seriously by the government which subsequently constituted a team of IAS officials. Soon after, the Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh takes away key documents and files to Bengaluru all of which is a pointer to a scam,” he added.

As a fall out of the governor sanctioning prosecution of the Chief Minister, security was enhanced for the city BJP office on the Devaparthiva road in Chamarajapuram.