BJP leaders warned against issuing public statements

BENGALURU

16 June 2021 23:17 IST

Arun Singh begins troubleshooting exercise; rival camps to plead their case today

BJP national general secretary and State in charge Arun Singh began his troubleshooting exercise in the State unit on Wednesday by warning leaders against making any public statements that may embarrass the party.

Mr. Singh, who is here on a three-day visit, held a meeting with Ministers in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel within a hour of his arrival in Bengaluru.

He told mediapersons after the meeting that he had instructed that none of the leaders should issue any statements that will affect the party. “We have told the legislators to camp in their constituencies and focus on development works,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Coordination issue

Sources close to Mr. Singh said that several Ministers alleged at the meeting that there was no coordination between the party and the government. He is learnt to have assured them of sorting out the issue.

Mr. Singh’s arrival was necessitated as factional politics had come to the fore again in the State unit with a group of leaders seeking replacement of Mr. Yediyurappa. This was compounded with several party old-timers alleging that they were not happy with the style of functioning of Mr. Yediyurappa. They had also accused his son B.Y. Vijayendra of interfering in the administration. They had publicly demanded that the party high command hear their grievances.

This was countered by the Yediyurappa camp which said that it had taken up a signature campaign in favour of the Chief Minister and that a majority of the MLAs had backed his leadership.

‘No leadership change’

However, Mr. Singh sought to downplay dissidence in the party, and told media persons that there was no question of change in leadership.

He claimed that he was here to strengthen the party organisation and look into various issues including effective banning of single-use plastic and reviewing preparations for yoga day.

Mr. Kateel too maintained there was no question of leadership change and that the Ministers’ meeting had not discussed anything about leadership change.

Party insiders say that Mr. Singh have a crucial task on hand on Thursday when he will hold consultations with the party legislators. Both rival camps are ready to present their case before him.

He will also hold a meeting with members of the State core committee before winding up his visit on Friday.

According to sources, Mr. Singh will not be taking any major decisions during his visit. He is expected to convey the views of the party legislators and ministers to the high command which in turn would take a call on the issue.

Sources close to him said that his main intention is to broker peace between the warring factions and to convince them about the need to desist from indulging in factional politics now when people are suffering due to COVID-19.