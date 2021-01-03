BJP leaders want Cabinet expansion to happen after Sankranti: Jarkiholi

Belagavi

03 January 2021 00:17 IST

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday said the BJP was a party that followed the Hindu traditions and that is why its leaders wanted the long-pending Cabinet expansion to happen after Makara Sankranti, which falls on January 14.

“I want Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to expand his Cabinet tomorrow and include all the MLAs who quit other parties to join the BJP. I have made this request at all levels in the party. However, the party is following some rules and all of us have to abide by that,” he said.

He added that he had met Bhupender Yadav, BJP national general secretary, for no political reasons. “I had gone to Assam to visit the Kamakhya temple and other religious places. I met him by chance in Guwahati. There is no need to attach any significance to it,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said he would work hard to make sure that Belagavi Rural Assembly constituency emerged as a strong base of the BJP after Gokak and Arabhavi. “We will defeat the Congress candidate in Belagavi Rural in the next elections,” he said.

Reacting to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that Mr. Yediyurappa would not be Chief Minister after Sankranti, Mr. Jarkiholi said he did not believe in Mr. Shivakumar’s “astrological predictions”. “We know fully well that Mr. Yediyurappa will complete his term,” he said.

He also said the BJP government would ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine would be given to every resident for free.