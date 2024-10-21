ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders visit rain-hit areas, demands relief

Published - October 21, 2024 10:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders inspect rain-affected area at Silk Board, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being in deep slumber by ignoring the problems of people affected by rain havoc, the Opposition BJP leaders on Monday visited a few areas hit by heavy rains in Bengaluru and demanded a relief amount of ₹5,000 crore for the State and ₹1,000 crore for Bengaluru city.

Speaking to media persons, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok demanded that the Chief Minister should immediately convene a meeting of the senior officials concerned to review the situation. He alleged that the government had not held any meeting related to floods and rain havoc in the last one month.

He alleged that failure to take up rain preparations like desilting of rajakaluves (Stormwater drains) by the Congress government was the main reason for flooding in Bengaluru. He demanded that the Congress government should provide details on the total extent of encroachments cleared on rajakaluves and their desilting take up in the last one and half years.

Several BJP leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan were part of the BJP team that visited a few areas near Silk Board junction in Bengaluru.

