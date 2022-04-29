BJP leaders’ tour to start soon: BSY

April 29, 2022 19:51 IST

Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has said the BJP leaders will soon start travelling across the State with an aim to win 150 seats in the coming elections.

He spoke to journalists in Shivamogga on Friday. “We will visit one district a week and hold meetings to strengthen our organisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched many programmes that have benefited each family. We will go to the polls on the basis of pro-people programmes”, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked about the expansion of the Cabinet, Mr.Yediyurappa said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be visiting Delhi tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be coming to Bengaluru on May 2. The expansion of the Cabinet would be discussed on these two occasions, he said.

On naming the airport coming up at Sogane near Shivamogga, Mr.Yediyurappa said naming the airport after him would not be proper. “It would be good if a freedom fighter’s name was chosen for the airport”, he said.

He would be taking part in several programmes in Shivamogga and Shikaripura, his Assembly constituency, in the next two days.