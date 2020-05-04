BJP leaders too head out to meet workers

A day after the Opposition Congress got media attention for their leaders’ proactive role of visiting Kempegowda bus stand in Bengaluru to interact with migrant workers returning to their native places, BJP leaders on Monday visited Kempegowda bus stand and all bus stands in the district centres.

According to sources in the BJP, the party leadership has instructed its leaders to visit bus stands in their district centres and interact with migrant workers.

In tune with this, the BJP leaders in Bengaluru, including Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar visited Kempegowda bus stand along with P.C. Mohan, MP. They distributed water bottles and food packets.

The party leadership is learnt to have asked its elected representatives and cadre to help migrant workers who are returning to their native places.