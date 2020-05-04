BJP leaders too head out to meet workers

A day after the Opposition Congress got media attention for their leaders’ proactive role of visiting Kempegowda bus stand in Bengaluru to interact with migrant workers returning to their native places, BJP leaders on Monday visited Kempegowda bus stand and all bus stands in the district centres.
According to sources in the BJP, the party leadership has instructed its leaders to visit bus stands in their district centres and interact with migrant workers.
In tune with this, the BJP leaders in Bengaluru, including Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar visited Kempegowda bus stand along with P.C. Mohan, MP. They distributed water bottles and food packets.
The party leadership is learnt to have asked its elected representatives and cadre to help migrant workers who are returning to their native places.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.