BJP leaders to start State tour from Raichur today

The State-wide yatra of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to boost BJP’s fortunes will start from Raichur Rural Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, leaders will visit Raichur Rural and Maski – both constituencies reserved for STs and currently held by Congress legislators. Over the next three months, the two leaders will cover about 52 Assembly constituencies.

During the course of the tour, the BJP has planned SC Morcha samavesha at Mysuru on October 6, OBC Morcha samavesha at Kalaburagi on October 30, raitha samavesha at Hubballi on November 13, yuva samavesha at Shivamogga on November 27, ST morcha samavesha at Ballari on December 11, and the tour will come to an end with Mahila Morcha Samavesha in Bengaluru on December 25 and Minority Morcha Samavesha at Vijayapura on January 8.