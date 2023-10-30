HamberMenu
BJP leaders to go on district tour to assess drought

October 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP leaders will undertake a State-wide tour to study drought and come up with a report that they will release by November 10 besides seeking a special discussion on drought in Karnataka during the winter session of the State legislature. As many as 17 teams led by senior leaders will visit all the 31 districts to prepare a ground report on drought.

According to BJP MLC and spokesperson N. Ravikumar, the team led by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will tour Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Madhugiri and the team led by Nalin Kumar Kateel will tour Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts. Among others leading the teams include C.T. Ravi, K.S. Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol and Basannagouda Patil Yatnal. “The teams will also visit goshalas in the State. All the BJP MPs and legislators will be part of the teams,” he added.

He said that there is no water in reservoirs, agricultural fields have dried up and there is scarcity of drinking water resulting in supply through tankers. He also pointed out that while borewells have dried up, there is no power to pump water in the functional borewells. “Despite drought prevailing in the State, the government has not stopped its collection and it is looting. The transfer business is still continuing.”

Demands arrest

Urging the government to arrest all those involved in the irregularities found in the FDA examination conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority, he said: “Only 20 candidates were given one hour extra time in the examination. Nine persons have been arrested in this connection. Why has R.D. Patil not been arrested? Is it because he is your (party) worker? This could not have happened without the cooperation of the Minister and officials. All those involved should be arrested immediately.” The BJP will send a study team to Kalaburagi on this issue, he added.

