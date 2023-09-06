BJP leaders take exception to Parameshwara questioning origin of Sanatana Dharma

September 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Stating that there was a hidden agenda behind insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Home Minister G. Parameshwara questioning the origin of Sanatana Dharma was an insult to it.

“Mr. Parameshwara seems to have not read the texts and scriptures. He should try to read and understand from them. From the beginning, he has been involved in appeasement politics,” he said. Mr. Bommai also criticised Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatana Dharma, and said that comparing dharma to a disease is a disease in itself. “This is all the hidden agenda of INDIA alliance and many have liked it.”

BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also condemned Mr. Parameshwara’s statement, and said that it was an insult to crores of Indians. “It is arrogant and irresponsible. It is not right to speak on such issues without reading or understanding. The statement has been given only to gain political advantage.”

Taking objection to Mr. Parameshwara’ statement, BJP vice president B.Y. Vijayendra said he did not agree with what the Home Minister said.

On his role in the party, he denied that the party had sidelined him and insisted that the chance given to contest from Shikaripura showed otherwise. He added, “There is no truth in reports appearing in the media that my father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been insisting that I be made the president of the party State unit. The party high command will take a decision on that at an appropriate time.” Terming that such rumours cause confusion among the party workers, he said, “No such discussions have taken place. Even when such discussions take place, Mr. Yediyurappa will back a party worker over me.”

He also denied statements of BJP MLC Pradeep Shettar and former Minister Renukacharya that Lingayats in the party are being ignored. “This is far from truth. BJP is not a caste-based party nor do we do politics based on caste. There is equal opportunity for all. Workers should not be insulted by issuing such statements.”

