BJP leaders’ statements add fuel to rumours

The statements by two BJP leaders added fuel to the rumours that the party high command was considering a change in leadership in the State.
Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who spoke to journalists at the government circuit house here on Tuesday, said that if Laxman Savadi was lucky enough, he could be the Chief Minister.
“If he is lucky, let him be Chief Minister. Why do you say no to that,” Mr Jarkiholi said as if in jest and walked away.
This is different to what he said at the zilla panchayat meeting here on Monday. Mr. Jarkiholi had stressed that B.S. Yediyurappa would not only continue to be the Chief Minister till the end of this term but would also lead the party’s campaign in the next Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumthalli, who was accompanying the Minister, also made a similar remark. “If Mr. Savadi is lucky, he might even be Chief Minister. What is wrong in that,” he said.
Mr. Savadi’s followers have been circulating messages on social media that he would be the next Chief Minister. This follows his visit to Delhi to meet party leaders and Union Ministers and his visit to Governor Vajubhai Vala before leaving for Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath