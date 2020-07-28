Karnataka

BJP leaders’ statements add fuel to rumours

The statements by two BJP leaders added fuel to the rumours that the party high command was considering a change in leadership in the State.

Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who spoke to journalists at the government circuit house here on Tuesday, said that if Laxman Savadi was lucky enough, he could be the Chief Minister.

“If he is lucky, let him be Chief Minister. Why do you say no to that,” Mr Jarkiholi said as if in jest and walked away.

This is different to what he said at the zilla panchayat meeting here on Monday. Mr. Jarkiholi had stressed that B.S. Yediyurappa would not only continue to be the Chief Minister till the end of this term but would also lead the party’s campaign in the next Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Athani MLA Mahesh Kumthalli, who was accompanying the Minister, also made a similar remark. “If Mr. Savadi is lucky, he might even be Chief Minister. What is wrong in that,” he said.

Mr. Savadi’s followers have been circulating messages on social media that he would be the next Chief Minister. This follows his visit to Delhi to meet party leaders and Union Ministers and his visit to Governor Vajubhai Vala before leaving for Delhi.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 10:05:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-leaders-statements-add-fuel-to-rumours/article32215283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY