BJP leaders stage protest seeking the release of Srikanth Poojari arrested in 1992 case

January 03, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of the State-wide protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders against the arrest of activist Srikanth Poojari in a 31-year-old case in connection with the 1992 riots ahead of Babri Masjid demolition, the Kalaburagi district unit of the BJP staged a protest here on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimod, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Sunil Vallyapure, MLC Shashil G. Namoshi, BJP district unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi, the former MLC Amarnath Patil, party leaders Ambaraya Ashtagi and Arunkumar Patil gathered at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office raising slogans against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the State.

Accusing the Congress government of targeting such activists, the BJP leaders strongly condemned the re-opening of the 31-year-old case ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. They said that the Siddaramaiah-led government is repeatedly trying to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Accusing the State government of harassing devotees of Lord Ram and conspiring to invoke false cases against the activists, the BJP leaders warned it of intensifying their agitation if it failed to release Srikanth Poojari immediately.