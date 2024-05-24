ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders spreading false info on investments: DKS

Published - May 24, 2024 06:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at BJP leaders for spreading falsehoods about the investment scenario in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, he said: “BJP leaders are tweeting false information about investments in Karnataka. They should be ashamed of spreading such information. We will give them proof with documents after the election results.”

Responding to a query on tweets by BJP leaders that companies were investing in neighbouring States rather than in Karnataka, he said: “Lakhs of industrialists and businessmen had earlier fled the country owing to the BJP’s bad governance here. Investors are showing interest in the State once again after the Congress government came to power. The whole world is looking up to Bengaluru and Karnataka.” 

Asked about former Prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s letter to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of being involved in multiple sexual abuse cases, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC chief, said he would not like to comment on the “internal matter of a family”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US