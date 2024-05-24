GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leaders spreading false info on investments: DKS

Published - May 24, 2024 06:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday lashed out at BJP leaders for spreading falsehoods about the investment scenario in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “BJP leaders are tweeting false information about investments in Karnataka. They should be ashamed of spreading such information. We will give them proof with documents after the election results.”

Responding to a query on tweets by BJP leaders that companies were investing in neighbouring States rather than in Karnataka, he said: “Lakhs of industrialists and businessmen had earlier fled the country owing to the BJP’s bad governance here. Investors are showing interest in the State once again after the Congress government came to power. The whole world is looking up to Bengaluru and Karnataka.” 

Asked about former Prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s letter to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of being involved in multiple sexual abuse cases, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC chief, said he would not like to comment on the “internal matter of a family”.

