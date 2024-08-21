BJP leaders soon to meet President seeking dismissal of Congress govt. in State

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has said that soon a delegation of BJP leaders will meet the President urging her to dismiss the Congress-led government in Karnataka that is involved in nepotism and large-scale corruption.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Narayanaswamy defended the Governor’s action saying that he has permitted prosecution because the Chief Minister failed to provide a proper reply to the notice issued to him.

“However, the Congress is behaving as if the Governor has committed a mistake,” he said.

He said that Congress Ministers have through their protests resorted to denigrating the Constitutional position of the Governor who belongs to Dalit community.

Although a complaint has been given against seven Ministers in this connection, till date FIR has not been filed by the police, he said and added that they will meet the Speaker and Chairman of the Legislative Council seeking action under Goonda Act against those who are denigrating the position of the Governor.

‘CM indirectly involved’

Clarifying on the BJP agitation, he said that the fight is against illegal allotment of nearly 3,500 sites by MUDA on the pretext of providing 14 alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife.

He said that the Chief Minister’s elder son late Rakesh Siddaramaiah was the man behind the illegal allotment of alternative sites and Mr. Siddaramaiah indirectly supported it and so, they have launched the agitation.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the Congress has indulged in vengeance politics by registering cases against BJP leaders for raising questions against its (Congress) misrule.

To a query, he said that if there are sufficient documents, the Governor might give permission for prosecution against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He said that the BJP is fighting against corruption and if there are complaints of corruption against Mr. Kumaraswamy, the Governor should give permission for prosecution. He declined to comment further on the issue.

