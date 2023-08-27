BJP leaders showed model behaviour during PM’s visit, says Bommai

August 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Defending the Bharathiya Janata Party leaders, who stood on the footpath during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Saturday, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP leaders stood up with their model behaviour by being among the public to wish the Prime Minister.

“There was no confusion in following the protocol. All of us have entered public life to serve people. When scientists of ISRO have achieved big, we should give them prominence by stepping back. Our leaders have done the same by standing amid the public when the Prime Minister came,” he told presspersons here on Sunday.

His response came after the Congress ridiculed BJP leaders, including party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Minister R. Ashok, and Muniratna among many others, for standing in the footpath and waving at the Prime Minister when his cavalcade passed by before entering ISRO facility in Peenya. Tagging photographs of leaders in social media platforms, the Congress had ridiculed the leaders as “footpath prisoners” and “deserted leaders.”

He said: “Today, everyone competes for positions. However, our leaders have followed a model path. Congress’s criticism shows their mindset.”