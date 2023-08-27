HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leaders showed model behaviour during PM’s visit, says Bommai

August 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 Defending the Bharathiya Janata Party leaders, who stood on the footpath during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Saturday, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP leaders stood up with their model behaviour by being among the public to wish the Prime Minister.

“There was no confusion in following the protocol. All of us have entered public life to serve people. When scientists of ISRO have achieved big, we should give them prominence by stepping back. Our leaders have done the same by standing amid the public when the Prime Minister came,” he told presspersons here on Sunday.

His response came after the Congress ridiculed BJP leaders, including party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Minister R. Ashok, and Muniratna among many others, for standing in the footpath and waving at the Prime Minister when his cavalcade passed by before entering ISRO facility in Peenya. Tagging photographs of leaders in social media platforms, the Congress had ridiculed the leaders as “footpath prisoners” and “deserted leaders.”

He said: “Today, everyone competes for positions. However, our leaders have followed a model path. Congress’s criticism shows their mindset.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.