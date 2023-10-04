BJP leaders say Shivakumar’s letter seeking withdrawal of cases in Hubballi violence is Cong. appeasement politics

October 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s letter to the Home Ministry seeking the withdrawal of cases related to the violence in Old Hubballi in April 2022 has sparked a controversy with BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, taking strong exception to it.

Although Home Minister G. Parameshwara has clarified that cases cannot be withdrawn just because some Minister or legislator has sought for it, the BJP leaders see it as appeasement politics.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister and Home Minister, which have been released to the media, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has strongly condemned the development and said that any such move to withdraw cases against anti-social elements will spoil social health and also create law and order problem in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has in the letter said that it is nothing but the height of appeasement politics. “Accused in such instances of violence are anti-social elements and if such cases are withdrawn, will it not amount to compromising with the issue of national security?” he has asked in his letter.

In the violence that occurred on April 16, 2022, four police vehicles were damaged and several, including police personnel, were injured in stone-throwing.

Hundreds of people also attacked a temple, hospital and shops creating fear among commoners. In all, 146 people were arrested in connection with the violence. Barring six who were released on bail, the remaining 140 accused in the case are still behind bars.

Such being the case, any move to release them by withdrawing cases will send a wrong message to society and, in turn, encourage anti-social elements, Mr. Joshi has said in the letter.

The Union Minister has urged the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to desist from going forward in the matter as it will also demoralise the police who put their lives at stake for controlling violence that day. Any move to withdraw the cases will be strongly opposed and it may also result in agitation, he has said in the letter.

Meanwhile, legislator Mahesh Tenginakai has termed the development as nothing but appeasement politics and that it will also be seen as the Congress is behind the whole incident of violence.

He told presspersons that law should take its own course and those who took the law in their own hands should be acted upon as per law.

Mr. Tenginakai also warned that if the cases are withdrawn, the BJP will stage a State-wide agitation against the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.