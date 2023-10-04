HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leaders say Shivakumar’s letter seeking withdrawal of cases in Hubballi violence is Cong. appeasement politics

The Deputy Chief Minister has written to the Home Ministry seeking withdrawal of cases in the Old Hubballi violence of April 2022 sparking a controversy with the BJP threatening to launch a State-wide agitation against any such move

October 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has taken strong exception to the letter written by D.K. Shivakumar.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has taken strong exception to the letter written by D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s letter to the Home Ministry seeking the withdrawal of cases related to the violence in Old Hubballi in April 2022 has sparked a controversy with BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, taking strong exception to it.

Although Home Minister G. Parameshwara has clarified that cases cannot be withdrawn just because some Minister or legislator has sought for it, the BJP leaders see it as appeasement politics.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister and Home Minister, which have been released to the media, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has strongly condemned the development and said that any such move to withdraw cases against anti-social elements will spoil social health and also create law and order problem in the coming days.

He has in the letter said that it is nothing but the height of appeasement politics. “Accused in such instances of violence are anti-social elements and if such cases are withdrawn, will it not amount to compromising with the issue of national security?” he has asked in his letter.

In the violence that occurred on April 16, 2022, four police vehicles were damaged and several, including police personnel, were injured in stone-throwing.

Hundreds of people also attacked a temple, hospital and shops creating fear among commoners. In all, 146 people were arrested in connection with the violence. Barring six who were released on bail, the remaining 140 accused in the case are still behind bars.

Such being the case, any move to release them by withdrawing cases will send a wrong message to society and, in turn, encourage anti-social elements, Mr. Joshi has said in the letter.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has said that it will be seen as the Congress is behind the whole incident of violence.

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has said that it will be seen as the Congress is behind the whole incident of violence. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Union Minister has urged the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to desist from going forward in the matter as it will also demoralise the police who put their lives at stake for controlling violence that day. Any move to withdraw the cases will be strongly opposed and it may also result in agitation, he has said in the letter.

Meanwhile, legislator Mahesh Tenginakai has termed the development as nothing but appeasement politics and that it will also be seen as the Congress is behind the whole incident of violence.

He told presspersons that law should take its own course and those who took the law in their own hands should be acted upon as per law.

Mr. Tenginakai also warned that if the cases are withdrawn, the BJP will stage a State-wide agitation against the government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.