BJP leaders plan to lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence on June 17 seeking rollback of fuel price hike

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has announced a Statewide protest on Monday against the increase in fuel prices, on Sunday said the latest hike is part of a series effected by the Congress government in the last one year.

The protest to seek rollback on the prices will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, in which State BJP leaders, and present and former MLAs and MPs will take part. The protesters will later lay siege to the official residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The government hiked the prices of milk, alcohol, and power, and also increased stamp duty and guidance value in the last one year, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok told presspersons here on Sunday.

“The prices are being increased to fund the ₹55,000-crore guarantee schemes. The government does not have money to pay salaries. It may mortgage government properties, including the Vidhana Soudha, to raise money. The hike in fuel prices will result in the increase in prices of vegetables, fruits, and other essential items.”

He also accused the government of increasing the prices as people did not vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Urging the government to roll back the hike, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that it is unfortunate that the Congress which came to power on the narrative of price rise has itself increased prices.

“The Congress government is ensuring the guarantee of price rise. During the elections, it had promised to provide relief from price rise to people. When the BJP government wanted to increase prices, Mr. Siddaramaiah in the past argued against it, saying that rise in fuel prices would lead to inflation.”

Speaking to reporters in Nagamangala, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy also claimed the hike was to fund the guarantees. “The Congress has devised a strategy to increase taxes from people and give money back through the guarantee schemes. More than the BJP or the Janata Dal (Secular), the people should protest,” he added.