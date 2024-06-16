BJP leaders oppose fuel price hike, warn Congress govt. of launching agitation

Several BJP leaders have criticized the State government’s move to increase tax on petrol and diesel that led to their price rise and have warned of an agitation, if the prices are not reduced immediately.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized the Congress government for increasing the fuel price.

He said that the State government has resorted to this as it announced the guarantee schemes without any forethought.

“The government has now hiked fuel prices to meet the financial burden. This is unfair,” he said.

He said that the Congress government has taken revenge on the masses for voting against it in the Lok Sabha polls. “What they seem to give by one hand, they take away from the other. We will fight fiercely against the Congress government,” Mr. Joshi said.

He told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday that the administrative system in the State has collapsed. “Due to the free guarantees, the prices have increased and the common people are burdened,” he added.

“The people are facing inconvenience due to the global wars and severe droughts. The price rise has added to their problems,” he said.

“The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by three and a half rupees. Due to this, bus fare, prices of commodities like milk and rice, will increase. I oppose the Congress government’s anti-poor policies,” he said.

On the other hand, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to control prices of essential commodities.

MLA and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad also accused the Congress government of trying to teach a lesson to the people who did not vote for it. The BJP will protest against this in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Monday, he said.

The Congress government that speaks of people’s welfare has increased fuel taxes, knowing fully well that it will lead to a cascading effect on the prices of commodities. The price rise is unprecedented, he said.

“The price of rice and dal have soared. Even the price of liquor has increased. I want to ask on whose side the government is?” he said.

In Gadag, the former Minister and MLA C.C. Patil said that he will lead a protest against the Congress government there on Monday.

Six months ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will not increase prices, but he has increased the price of all essential commodities. Prices of milk, bus fare, water rates, taxes and stamp duties have all increased. If fuel price is meant to finance the Shakti free bus rides scheme, will there be an increase in other taxes to fund other guarantees? he asked.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah joked that he will finance the guarantees with the proceeds of the 40% commission of the BJP government. Where did that money go?” Mr. Patil asked.

“We have no objection to the guarantee programmes. The poor need such programmes. But before implementing the plan, the future social and economic implications and consequences should be properly understood. It is sad that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has presented Budget 12 times, has failed to maintain financial discipline,” he said.

He said that the government has become bankrupt due to the guarantee schemes. And, Mr. Siddaramaiah has himself tried to bring pressure on the government, through the Congress MLAs, to stop the guarantee schemes, he added.

