BJP leader’s meeting with Ramesh Jarkiholi sets off speculation

Will Congress MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi follow in the footsteps of Umesh Jadhav, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP?

On Saturday, Shivanagouda Naik, BJP leader and MLA for Devadurga, called on Mr. Jarkiholi. It is believed that Mr. Jarkiholi, who has been sulking since being dropped from the Cabinet, is holding talks with BJP leaders on quitting the Congress and joining that party.

According to sources, the BJP, which has been wooing Mr. Jarkiholi and his loyalists for the past few months, has assured him party ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha elections from Chikkodi constituency. If this happens, he will be pitted against the Congress’ Prakash Hukkeri, the incumbent MP. The former Minister won the seat in 2014 with a narrow margin of 3,003 votes against Ramesh Katti of the BJP

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Jarkiholi confirmed that Mr. Naik had indeed met him. However, he continued, “Mr. Naik came to meet me for some personal work. We have private lives too...” He denied having held political discussions with the BJP man.

Continuing feud

Mr. Jarkiholi, who has allegedly taken a leading role in trying to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the State, has been at loggerheads with Congress leaders, particularly Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar has issued notice to him and his loyalist MLAs, Mahesh Kumathalli and B. Nagendra, asking them to appear before him on March 12 following a petition filed by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah against them.

The Congress has sought disqualification of the four rebel MLAs, including Dr. Jadhav, under the anti-defection law after they repeatedly remained defiant and skipped both the Assembly session and CLP meetings.