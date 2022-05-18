Karnataka BJP leader’s kin paid for works not executed: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah

May 18, 2022 22:30 IST

Congress leader seeks resignation of Minister for Major and Minor Irrigation

Alleging that a sum of ₹425 crore had been paid to the contractor who is a former BJP MLA’s brother with respect to two tenders for modernising Narayanpur Right Bank Canal without completion of work, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded a House committee probe. He also sought the resignation of Minister for Major and Minor Irrigation Govind Karjol.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said two contracts with a total value of ₹1,619 crore for modernisation of the first to 15th distribution canals and 16th to 18th sub-canals under the Narayanpur Right Bank Canal in Lingsugur and Deodurg taluks of Raichur district had been awarded to N.D. Vaddar, brother of the former BJP MLA Manappa Vajjal.

Following complaints by Lingsugur MLA D.S. Huligeri that ₹425 crore had been paid to the contractor without completion of works, the Chief Minister had constituted a technical committee for the spot inspection. The committee, after conducting a spot inspection, had ruled that the contractor had submitted false accounts and data, he said.

Mr. Siddaramiaah alleged that engineers, contractors, and government authorities had colluded to siphon off funds in the project by furnishing false accounts.

In all, ₹800 crore had been swindled without taking up the listed works that were part of the contract, he said. The goons hired by the contractor had obstructed the Legislature Estimates Committee from examining the place of contract, he alleged. The government was yet to act against either the contractor or his goons, he said.

Demanding that an exclusive House committee of the Assembly be constituted to examine if the works listed in the contract had been completed by the contractor, Mr. Siddaramaiah said such a committee should get police security.

Meanwhile, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre in a separate press conference accused the government of not recruiting officials to 30,000 vacant posts in Kalyana Karnataka region. “Development of the region has not taken place due to vacant posts and the BJP government has resorted to reversing reservation given to KK region candidates.”