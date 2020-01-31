‘BJP leaders inciting violence’

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused BJP leaders of inciting violence on those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
He told presspersons here on Friday that a Union Minister had called for firing on protesters. In the firing incident on Thursday in Delhi, the accused was influenced by the inflammatory speeches made by BJP leaders, the former Chief Minister charged.
Referring to Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s statement, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The Minister called those protesting against the CAA as traitors. Actually, those who are dividing people on the basis of religion are anti-nationals. The Act was not at all necessary.”
