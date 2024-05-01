BJP leaders have failed to fulfil their promises, says Savadi

May 01, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Belagavi

“The Congress has fulfilled all its poll promises made to the people. But the BJP has not fulfilled a single promise. The BJP does not have any moral right to campaign or seek our votes,” Congress MLA Laxman Savadi said in Gokak on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a campaign rally for party nominee Mrinal Hebbalkar.

“We have implemented the five guarantee schemes that were announced before the last Assembly elections. This has proved that we keep our promises, unlike the BJP. We have gained the trust of the people. We have a moral right to ask everyone to join hands in our favour. However, the BJP at the Centre for 10 years has not fulfilled a single promise,” he said.

The BJP came to power in 2014 by making grand promises but it has not fulfilled any of them. “They said that if the money stashed in Swiss banks was brought home, India could not only pay its debt but also finance the country’s budgets for five years. But that did not happen. An activist and orator called Chakravarty Sulibele had said that with this money, India could make roads of gold. Where are all these promises now?” Mr. Savadi said.

“The promised bullet trains have not run yet. Instead, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa succeeded in making his son the party president. Farm income has not doubled yet. The Central government has completely failed to protect the interests of the sugarcane growers of this region,” Mr. Savadi said.

He said that the BJP-led NDA government is only interested in protecting the interests of its rich corporate friends like Ambanis and Adanis rather than the farmers.