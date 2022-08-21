‘BJP leaders enjoying even as people are suffering’

The Congress on Sunday ridiculed BJP leaders and Ministers for allegedly spending time watching movies in theatres instead of addressing people’s problems.

“These are some examples of film promotion. When Pavagada bus accident occurred, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was watching RRR. When Hubballi residents were being battered by rains, [former Chief Minister] Jagadish Shettar was watching Kandhidi Nodona. When farmers are being battered by natural calamities, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil watched Life360 the other day and Galipata-2 yesterday”, the Congress tweeted, likening the life of farmers to a kite without strings.

“Instead of taking stock of farmers life, the Agriculture Minister watched the cinema Life360. For him Galipata 2 cinema was important. The chief minister who cried after watching Charlie does not shed tears watching the problems of people. Like in a cinema, this government will bring the peoples’ life to THE END,” the Congress taunted.

It was unfortunate that the BJP Ministers did not have the least concern towards people, the Congress said and added that the State was suffering under the Agriculture Minister who was enjoying life watching a movie a day.