BJP leaders demand M.B. Patil’s resignation for objectionable remarks against Chalavadi

Taking exceptions to Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil’s objectionable remarks against the Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP leaders have demanded the former’s resignation.

In a media note released on Sunday, State president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha Ambaraya Ashtagai and Kalaburagi district vice-president Basavaraj Bennur have said that a protest procession will be taken out from SVP Circle to Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday demanding that the government file a case against Mr. Patil under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

“Mr. Narayanaswamy is one of the prominent Dalit leaders in the State who has been raising his voice for Dalit rights. In his recent verbal attack against him, Mr. Patil made some objectionable remarks against the Dalit leader. We not only demand his resignation from his position but also want him to be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” the BJP leaders have said in the note.