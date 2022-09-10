BJP leaders dancing on stage while people wait for relief: Siddaramaiah

Former CM Siddaramaraiah has said that at a time when people of the State were waiting for compensation for the damages caused due by rains and floods, the BJP Ministers in the state were ‘dancing on the stage’ in the name of ‘Janaspandana’

Former CM Siddaramaraiah has said that at a time when people of the State were waiting for compensation for the damages caused due by rains and floods, the BJP Ministers in the state were ‘dancing on the stage’ in the name of ‘Janaspandana’

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaraiah has said that at a time when people of the state were waiting for compensation for the damages caused due to rains and floods, the BJP ministers in the state were ‘dancing on the stage’ in the name of ‘Janaspandana’.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi Airport on Saturday on the way to Badami, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know how could the people tolerate ‘Janaspandana’ programme which was being conducted from the bribe money and by bringing people for the same.

Crop damage

He said that crops across nearly 7 lakh hectares of land in the State had been affected due to rains and floods. “The farmers have not been given compensation. Houses and public properties have been damaged. People are forced to use boats to cross inundated roads. Instead of responding to the public grievances, the BJP leaders were dancing on stage,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that at a time when Umesh Katti, an influential leader of North Karnataka had passed away and they themselves had declared State mourning , they then go and dance on stage. “Is this the way they pay tribute to their own leader? Is it the concern they have for him? This government’s only concern in amassing wealth,” he said.

He said that various issues including 40% commission would be raised during the legislature session. Already one of their MLAs had admitted to taking money on behalf of the government in the PSI recruitment scam. He should be booked immediately and arrested, he said.

Vengeance politics

Alleging that BJP knew only vengeance politics, he said when Congress MLA Priyank Kharge spoke on the recruitment scam, he was issued a notice and sought to know why no notice had been served when their own MLA had admitted to accepting money.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the district-in-charge Ministers were not visiting respective districts and were least bothered about the plight of the people. He blamed the present government for the inundation in Bengaluru and said that the clearance of the Raja Kaluve (Storm Water Drainage) in Bengaluru, which was initiated during Congress regime had been stalled by the current disposition.

To another query, he said that the people who had come to his birthday celebrations in Davanagere had come voluntarily, but now BJP was bringing people to its anniversary celebrations by using power and money.