BJP leaders clean premises of temples

January 15, 2024 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prominent BJP leaders in Karnataka took up the task of cleaning premises of various temples in different places of the State on Sunday in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clean premises of temples ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra took part in cleaning of Huchhurayaswamy temple in Shikaripur while former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and State general secretaries P. Rajeev and Preetham Gowda participated in cleaning of Kodandarama Temple in Bengaluru. Similarly, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok took part in the cleaning of Ganesha temple in Jayanagar of Bengaluru.

