BJP leaders Ashok and Ashwathnarayan reach protest venue in vegetable van

Published - July 12, 2024 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

They had to travel in a vegetable van to evade police arrest and reach the venue of the protest after BJP’s State president B.Y. Vijayendra and other party supporters, who were on their way to Mysuru, were taken into custody on the outskirts of Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders R. Ashoka and Ashwathnarayana were taken into custody during the BJP’s protest against the MUDA scam in Mysuru on Friday, July 12. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and former Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan reached the venue of the protest against Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘scam’ in Mysuru in a vegetable van apparently to evade police arrest.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Ashok said he and Mr. Ashwathnarayana had to travel in a vegetable van to evade police arrest and reach the venue of the protest after BJP’s State president B.Y. Vijayendra and other party supporters, who were on their way to Mysuru, were taken into custody on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Though the Opposition has a right to protest in a democracy, the ruling Congress was trying to muzzle the voice of the Opposition, Mr. Ashok alleged while pointing out that the purpose of their protest was to protect against loss of public funds due to the alleged irregularities committed in the MUDA.

Alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family members and his supporters had been allotted MUDA sites illegally, Mr. Ashok demanded a CBI probe into the matter. He alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah was directly involved in the MUDA ‘scam’ and he should resign from his post.

Alleging violation of rules right from de-notification of the land to its conversion even after a layout had already been developed, Mr. Ashok wondered how the Chief Minister’s family had not responded to the encroachment of their land by MUDA for ten years.

Though sites instead of acquired land under the 50:50 ratio scheme had to be allotted in the same layout or new layouts developed later, Mr. Ashok sought to know how the MUDA could allot sites in layouts developed much earlier, where the market value was much higher than the market value in the layout for which his wife’s land had been acquired.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that the allotment had been made during the erstwhile BJP regime in the State, Mr. Ashok said the government should arrest everyone involved in the scam including the then MUDA Chairman and Commissioner of the BJP regime.

