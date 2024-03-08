ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders are like the British, says Madhu Bangarappa

March 08, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education says the saffron party is always trying to poach legislators from different parties to grab power

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday. KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh is, among others, seen. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa likened the BJP leaders to the British and said that the saffron party always tried to poach legislators from different parties to grab power.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party should be renamed as British Janata Party. Just like the British came to India for trading, the BJP has always tried to make a backdoor entry by indulging in horse-trading to satisfy its hunger for power,” Mr. Bangarappa said.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Bangarappa said that the BJP in Karnataka has never crossed 113 seats, majority mark required to form the government, as voters have not favoured the saffron party. So, the BJP always makes an attempt to poach legislators, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister accused the BJP of distorting and misusing religion to exploit the sentiments of the people for its political gain. Lord Rama resides in the hearts of people, but BJP leaders have brought him to the streets, he said.

Accusing the BJP-led Central government of favouring industrialists by waiving their loans, Mr. Bangarappa said that it has failed to show the same concern towards debt-ridden farmers.

The BJP leaders during the election campaign said that the Congress guarantee schemes have got no warranty, he said. But the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has successfully implemented all guarantees, while most of the BJP workers are also the beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes, he added.

Reacting to BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that the Congress-led State government will collapse after the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Bangarappa said that Mr. Yatnal should start a fortune-telling business.

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh and Member of Legislative Assembly M.Y. Patil were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US