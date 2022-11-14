BJP leader who threatened Priyank Kharge nabbed in Hyderabad

November 14, 2022 08:36 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - KALABURAGI

Soon after the case was registered, the accused absconded, and a five-member team was formed to nab him

Kumar Buradikatti

BJP leader Manikant Rathod at Brahmapur Police Station on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

A night before the scheduled arrival of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Kalaburagi for launching the Viveka Scheme for building around 8000 classrooms for government schools, Bommai Manikant Rathod, a local BJP leader from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, who had threatened Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson and MLA for Chittapur Priyank Kharge of murder at a press conference on Friday, was arrested in Hyderabad, Telangana, late on Sunday.

Trending

  1. Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
  2. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  3. Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
  4. Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
  5. How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint by Tippannappa Kamakanur, Vice-president of KPCC and former MLC, Brahmapur police in Kalaburagi city had, on Saturday, booked the case under Section 506 [criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday. Soon after the case was registered, the accused absconded. A five-member team was formed to nab him. Based on the credible information, the team went to Hyderabad and took him into custody, and brought him to Kalaburagi.

Taking serious note of the death threat, different community leaders, including Sanjay Makala, Rajagopal Reddy, Mahantesh Kaulagi, Rajesh Guttedar, Lal Ahmad, Mallappa Inganakal, Mallikarjun Pujari, Ravi Chauhan and Lingaraj Tarfile, who was associated with Congress had, on Sunday, warned of waving black flags at and gheraoing at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was scheduled to visit Kalaburagi on Monday, if the accused was not arrested, apart from demanding a Z+ security to Mr. Priyank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US