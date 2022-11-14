BJP leader who threatened Priyank Kharge nabbed in Hyderabad

November 14, 2022 08:36 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - KALABURAGI

A night before the scheduled arrival of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Kalaburagi for launching the Viveka Scheme for building around 8000 classrooms for government schools, Bommai Manikant Rathod, a local BJP leader from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, who had threatened Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson and MLA for Chittapur Priyank Kharge of murder at a press conference on Friday, was arrested in Hyderabad, Telangana, late on Sunday.

Following a complaint by Tippannappa Kamakanur, Vice-president of KPCC and former MLC, Brahmapur police in Kalaburagi city had, on Saturday, booked the case under Section 506 [criminal intimidation] of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday. Soon after the case was registered, the accused absconded. A five-member team was formed to nab him. Based on the credible information, the team went to Hyderabad and took him into custody, and brought him to Kalaburagi.

Taking serious note of the death threat, different community leaders, including Sanjay Makala, Rajagopal Reddy, Mahantesh Kaulagi, Rajesh Guttedar, Lal Ahmad, Mallappa Inganakal, Mallikarjun Pujari, Ravi Chauhan and Lingaraj Tarfile, who was associated with Congress had, on Sunday, warned of waving black flags at and gheraoing at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was scheduled to visit Kalaburagi on Monday, if the accused was not arrested, apart from demanding a Z+ security to Mr. Priyank.