BJP leader violates lockdown curbs

04 September 2021 18:51 IST

Hassan district BJP president H.K. Suresh attracted criticism on social media platforms on Saturday as he celebrated his birthday along with his supporters in Belur, defying the weekend lockdown on Friday night.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish had clamped weekend curfew to avoid the spread of COVID-19 with effect from 9 p.m. on Friday. However, Mr. Suresh was taken in a procession on the streets of Belur. A high-decibel DJ was also part of the procession. As video clips of the celebrations went viral on social media platforms, many criticised him and party workers.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, on Saturday, told presspersons that the police stopped the music soon after a complaint was received. “We have collected information about the incident. It obstructed the movement of vehicles and the event also violated the provisions under the Disaster Management Act. We will submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner”, the officer said.

